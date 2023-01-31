Diego Lainez officially became the third and last reinforcement of Tigres for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The Mexican winger arrived in Nuevo León over the weekend and after successfully completing his physical tests, he was announced as the new footballer for the UANL team. At first glance, it seems that the youth squad from America will take the place left vacant by Florian Thauvin.
Without a doubt, the signing of Lainez with the cats is one of the most interesting in the winter market of the Liga MX, however, there is a large sector of the fans and the media that have doubts about the potential of the 22-year-old attacker. years. The journalist José Ramón Fernández, from the ESPN network, has been one of the most stinging critics of the signing of this footballer.
In his participation in the Chronometer program, the legendary communicator described Diego Lainez as an overrated player, who failed in European soccer and “common and ordinary.” ‘Joserra’ was ironic and called the new player from the UANL team the ‘Mexican Messi’.
“It is as if any player had arrived. For me he is a man who has come from a complete failure in European football. Despite the fact that he is 22 years old, they have everything prepared to receive him as if he were a crack and Lainez is far from being a crack He is a player overvalued by his representative, his family, for whatever you want”
– Jose Ramon Fernandez on ESPN
The ESPN journalist continued with his harsh comments against Diego Lainez:
“Yesterday the ESPN commentator who said that Lainez had swallowed Messi was next to me… he must be very sorry confessing in any parish, but Lainez did not even swallow Messi’s left finger, nothing, zero. Lainez is a player common and current, not a phenomenon, far from it. It comes from failing resoundingly in European football.”
#José #Ramón #Fernández #explodes #social #networks #throws #Diego #Lainez
Leave a Reply