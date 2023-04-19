Puebla.- Today, José Ramón Fernández received recognition for ‘Distinguished Puebla’ from the hands of the mayor, Eduardo Rivera Perezfor his more than 50 years of experience as an opinion leader in the Sports journalism. “Your voice is synonymous with sportpassion and commitment”, said the mayor.

In the same place where the appointment of the former director of the area of sports in Aztec TV and current ESPN Contributor spoke about the nascent project, Third Grade Sportsfrom NMore, to ensure that it is another program trying to clean up at mexican soccer.

“Television has been monopolistic in our country, Soccer has been managed by Televisafor many years, failure after failure, they just had a brutal failure in the Qatar World Cupand now they are making programs to clean the windshield of dirt from the mexican soccernothing will happen,” he said. ‘Joserra’.

The night before, in the second broadcast of Tercer Grado Deportivo, the topic of whether USA is better than Mexico at the moment. Jose Ramon Fernandez He also touched on that topic and stated that the U.S. Soccer just outdid the national team by finding a way to send their players to Europe to be scattered in elite clubs.

“he is coming World Cup in the United Statesthere are no playoffs for Mexicothere are no very prominent players, The United States has begun to surpass us because it has worked very wellespecially by sending young players to Europe“, mentioned the journalist.

“It has a competitive selection, (Gerardo) Martino he saw it when we talked to him, he didn’t understand what USA he had won three consecutive games, USA before he was thrashed by Mexico and failure was coming”.

“Mexico he couldn’t do anything, he beat Saudi Arabiatied with Polandlost with Argentinahas always been the focus of Mexico, Argentina had a great team with Messiif you took away Argentina Messi was an ordinary team”, signaled Jose Ramon Fernandez.