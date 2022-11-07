Mexico.- This Monday the draws for the Champions League and of the Europe League where there were many surprises with the confrontations where they are expected to be spectacular. But for Jose Ramon Fernandezfar from being a work of fate, has highlighted that everything has been an arrangement by UEFA to supposedly affect certain teams that are curiously involved with the development of the European Super League.

In the journalist’s message you can see how he points out that clubs like the real Madrid Y Barcelona they will have high power duels in the elimination round of the different competitions, this being an arrangement so that they are left out and in some way “punish” them for continuing with their ideas of creating a new league on a par with what UEFA has created.

“The UEFA persecution against those teams that tried to promote the Super League continues. Real Madrid will face Liverpool in February in the round of 16 of the Champions League. In the Europa League, Barca will go against Manchester United. In UEFA there is a mafia BRUTAL”, were the words of Joserra that very soon caused reactions from locals and strangers to his statement.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the Spanish soccer teams that continue to seek the creation of the Superliga and that, curiously, have also received warnings from the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation and UEFA due to their insistence on wanting to find a new league.

Among those who have commented on the publication of José Ramón Fernández have made it clear that it was only luck in the draw, although many others consider that there was some form of manipulation so that these clubs had complicated duels.