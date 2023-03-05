The leader of the National Front of Country and City Fights (FNL), José Rainha Junior, was arrested this Saturday, 4th, in an operation by the São Paulo Civil Police, in Pontal do Paranapanema, in the extreme west of the State of São Paulo. The operation also arrested Luciano de Lima, another leader of the movement.

Two weeks ago, the FNL unleashed the so-called Red Carnival, invading eight farms in Pontal and one in Mato Grosso do Sul. The police complied with arrest warrants issued by the São Paulo court, but it is not clear whether the arrests are related to these invasions. There is a suspicion that the detainees extorted rural producers in order not to invade their farms in the region.

São Paulo State Security Secretary Guilherme Derrite confirmed the arrests and highlighted the role of the police officers involved in the operation.

The group claimed that the farms had been recognized as public land, which was not confirmed by the court. In most cases, an injunction for repossession was granted in favor of the owners.

In 2015, Rainha Junior was sentenced to 31 years in prison after being accused by the Federal Public Ministry of embezzling resources destined for agrarian reform. His defense filed an appeal and he remained at liberty.

The licensed president of the Rural Democratic Union, Luiz Antonio Nabhan Garcia, a former national secretary for Land Affairs in the Bolsonaro government, said rural landowners are relieved to know that justice still exists.

“Property invaders with a known criminal record, who promote chaos, constantly disrespect the democratic rule of law, no matter how much they have powerful friends, need to know that no one can be above the law,” he said.