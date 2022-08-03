Sinaloa.- The report to the authorities occurred after 09:50 hours on Monday, when a body of a man lying face downor with two holes allegedly in chest and a blow to the head. was located behind the pension located in the Benito Juárez bypass, better known as La Costerita, between a mounted area, in the city of Culiacan.

The first data indicated by the policemen who attended the site, it was said that the man is apparently 35 to 40 years old, who was wearing black jeans and a green shirt. The victim was identified as Jose Rafael ‘N’ Originally from the state of Veracruz.

Unofficially, it was mentioned that the man had already received death threats from unknown individuals for stealing from said pension. It was during the early hours of Wednesday when he was found dead in the sector.

Relatives who went to the scene reported that on Tuesday he left his home in the morning and did not return.

We recommend you read:

Minutes later, agents from the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) went to the crime zone and carried out the corresponding investigations. Once the work was completed, the corpse was ordered to be removed to the amphitheater facilities for legal evidence.