José Quintana, now in San Luis: his journey in the Major Leagues

The St. Louis Cardinals have opted for the Colombian left-hander Joseph Quintana to strengthen his pitching staff for the final part of the Major League season.

The team from the Central Division of the National League obtained the services of

Quintana through a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

José Quintana, Colombian baseball player.

Quintana joined the Cardinals along with right-hander Chris Stratton, in a trade in which the Pirates added Cubans Johan Oviedo, pitcher, and Malcom Núñez, pitcher, to their ranks.

The left-hander, who prior to this trade was the Pirates’ rotation leader, is 3-5, along with a 3.50 ERA in 20 appearances this season.

In his time with the Pirates, Stratton took the field 40 times, going 5-4 with a 5.04 ERA.

While Oviedo is the owner of a 2-1 mark with a 3.20 ERA in the 14 times he has visited the mound for the Cardinals, while Núñez has yet to play in the Major Leagues.

Quintana’s teams

José Quintana pitched in Chicago’s 2-1 win over the Nacionales.

Quintana made his debut in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he remained until 2017. Then, he moved to the Chicago Cubs between 2017 and 2020.

In 2021, he performed in two currencies: Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. In 2022 he went to the Pittsburgh Pirates and now he is with the St. Louis Cardinals,

EFE

more sports news