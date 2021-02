José “Pepe” Nun, the former Secretary of Culture of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner, died this Thursday at the age of 86.

He was a lawyer and political scientist, and was a public official between 2004 and 2009, during the terms of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

He became a senior researcher at CONICET, where he worked between 1985 and 2003.

News in development

AFG