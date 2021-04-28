Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica was discharged this Wednesday, after a minor emergency operation that was practiced on Tuesday night for a discomfort in the esophagus, reported the doctors who treated him.

“It was decided to discharge him after proving that he tolerated oral (feeding) well,” said his personal physician, internist Raquel Pannone. “Therefore went home to remain in relative rest. And we will continue to control it, as we always do, “he added.

Mujica, 85, was operated on for an esophagus ulcer that according to his wife, Senator Lucía Topolansky, was caused by a fish bone.

The medical staff of the Medical Union Assistance Center (Casmu), led by doctors Andrés Munyo and Martín Fraschini, assured that the intervention was successful and that what was found, after performing an endoscope procedure, was an ulcer.

“This may be the result of a process of ingesting a foreign body that has generated inflammation of the lining of the esophagus,” explained Fraschini, quoted by the Uruguayan media Subrayado. He also said that that foreign body was not found.

Asked if the ulcer could have been caused by a more severe disease, as the Uruguayan media speculated, Munyo said that “it must have been traumatic but a biopsy was taken from that area” and the results are awaited.

The otolaryngologist Andrés Munyo, during the press conference in which it was announced that José Mujica had been discharged. Photo EFE

Topolansky, Mujica’s wife, affirmed this Wednesday that it was a question of A spike and brought reassurance regarding the former president’s state of health.

“It’s okay Pepe. It was actually a domestic accident, because eating fish, I don’t know if with a bone or a fish bone, he had the bad luck that it stuck there, “explained the former vice president (2017-2020).

He also said that “they could not take it out on an outpatient basis because it is a joking place” since “the person has to be quiet.”

“To do an endoscopy they had to anesthetize him and it went well, now they are going to do an ultrasound to see that everything is fine, and he is returning home,” he added before the doctors reported the discharge.

In addition, he said that Mujica wanted to leave the clinic last night but that the doctors informed him that he had to stay a while longer to do some controls. And he said that they were slow to attend the health center due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they first contacted by phone.

“One cannot, for a secondary thing, bother so much. We are aware that health is stretched to the maximumSo you have to be very careful, “he remarked.

The former president suffers from an immune disease that he contracted when he was imprisoned between 1973 and 1985 for his activity in the Tupamaros National Liberation movement. That disease does not allow Mujica to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On October 20, the former leader Tupamaro resigned his seat in the Uruguayan Senate and thus formalized his retirement from politics. He was President of Uruguay between March 2010 and March 2015.

