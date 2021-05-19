Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica affirmed this Wednesday that the request for political asylum that Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez SimónMacrista, an adviser and judicial operator, made the government of Luis Lacalle Pou put Uruguay “in trouble” and muddied its relationship with Argentina.

“The man is trying to get away, apparently. Either he has no confidence in Justice or he has a muddy ball. The only thing I know is that, unfortunately, we are tampering with it and Justice has allowed itself to be tampered with. That degrades us all. It takes away our confidence, “said the former president, today retired from public office, in dialogue with Radio with you.

There, in addition, he stated that he thinks that because of the system that his country has, “it will be the Uruguayan Justice that will have to measure” whether or not to accept the request to be a political refugee. But he clarified that the situation puts “a mess inside him.”

In any case, he assured that he does not believe that the current Uruguayan government “makes a decision without the criteria of the Uruguayan Justice” and that this whole situation does not benefit them because “muddies relationships”.

In turn, he stressed that “political asylum is an important human achievement” and that this has to do “with the abuses to which all governments are exposed,” but clarified that “A misuse of that right complicates and dirties the court”.

“I hope that the Uruguayan Justice has a vision in this regard that allows us to locate ourselves. But the situation is not at all pleasant. It is a journey of coarse sand,” he stressed.

Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, Macrista legal adviser and operator. Photo Federico López Claro.

Pepín Rodríguez Simón was declared in the last hours “in absentia” by Judge Maria Servini in the case investigating the alleged “harassment and financial strangulation of the companies of the Indalo Group”, of the businessman K Cristobal López.

The former adviser and judicial operator of Mauricio Macri is currently in Uruguay, where last Monday he requested political asylum. You now have an international arrest warrant.

Argentine businessmen in Uruguay

Mujica, already recovered from the injury to the esophagus for which he was hospitalized a few weeks ago, also referred to the Argentine businessmen who left the country with the Government of Alberto Fernández and settled in Uruguay.

“These are things that some may see as a contribution in Uruguay. I think that it has more of sorrow than of caress because our small country has a deep historical utility with Argentina and all those events that seek to cloud that relationship in the long run do not suit us, “he said.

But at the same time, he said that “life has these twists and turns and Uruguay is not a country of dimensions that allows people of Capital an important economic expansion”. However, he assured that he knows “some people who are Argentine who are in Uruguay and have made long-term investments that have been a blessing” for the country.

“I don’t think he has recovered what he invested because they were all long-term. It has been positive, but cases like those are exceptional. Most of the people who have come, They come to spend the summer and they use the Uruguayan financial beach as an escape route for dollars“, he finished.

AFG