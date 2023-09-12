As part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, the former president of Uruguay José Mujica was invited by the rector of the University of Chile, Rosa Devés, to give a talk in front of university students, the most important public in the country. It was a frank conversation, in which the presidents of different student centers asked the former president questions about how to safeguard democracy in Latin American countries.

Pepe Mujica, as usual, spoke without a pre-established script. He remembered his youth, when he participated in a talk by Ernesto Che Guevara, the Argentine politician and guerrilla, in Punta del Este, Uruguay, at the beginning of the sixties, who was introduced by the then Chilean senator Salvador Allende, and spoke to the young Chileans about the value of memory, but also about their responsibility to history.

José Mujica and the rector Rosa Devés entering the hall of honor. SOFIA YANJARI

“You kids [jóvenes], they will have to take charge of the story. Life and the struggle continue and there is a true battle for the intelligence of Latin Americans, because you have to have memory, but you also have to look forward,” Mujica said to the students present who packed the hall of honor of the central house of the University of Chile. The former president pointed out that “we are in a time of phenomenal change because it is a change of era, where the intelligence factor from now on is as important as capital, or more, because work is being transformed and what in my youth we called the proletariat, a people in overalls, with a cap, is going to be in a few years a nostalgia for the past.” Mujica’s words referred to the technological revolution and the advance of artificial intelligence, which sooner or later, he said, will end up replacing ordinary jobs. Faced with this transformation, he stated, the challenge for Latin American societies is to massively train young people in tertiary education. Because, he stated, “young people who do not have that training are going to be left on the side of the road.”

This is a challenge that, in Mujica’s opinion, must be resolved through integration. His view points out that the best way to produce more in less time is through collaboration between Latin American countries. “We are more or less 7% of the world population, but with covid we accounted for 30% of the deaths. There was not a single meeting of presidents of the region, each one managed his own accounts. We should have gotten together. We could have saved lives if there had been a policy of collaboration between us. ”He mentioned.

“Since the world has been a world, the weak, in order to be strong, join together with their peers, otherwise we run from behind. We have more resources than it seems. Here is 25% or 30% of the world’s agricultural land. There is the Amazon, the largest reserve of fresh water, the Guarani aquifer, there are three countries with lithium, instead of selling lithium, we have to sell batteries, play as a team,” he said.

Former Colombian president Ernesto Samper with José Mujica, Rosa Devés and Pablo Gentili during the talk. SOFIA YANJARI

In that sense, the former Uruguayan president called on students and future professionals to learn to get together and collaborate. “The integration of Latin Americans is a battle to learn to come together to defend ourselves because the world is uniting into gigantic units. It is not about coming together to lose sovereignty, it is about agreeing on common interests and preserving a little sovereignty, in an increasingly interdependent world, he said.

“We swallow the pill of the dictatorship of the proletariat”

After his words, the former president of Uruguay was questioned by some of the presidents of student centers at the University of Chile and the National Institute, one of the most emblematic secondary schools in the South American country. Asked about how new generations should approach the issues of memory and dialogue and about young people who attack democracy and participate in violent demonstrations such as those experienced in the La Moneda palace and in the General Cemetery of Santiago on Sunday 10 September, Mujica called to leave fanaticism aside and not make the same mistakes that previous generations made.

“A generation that claims to be intelligent tries not to make the mistakes that the others made. My generation, in part, with the knowledge of the time, swallowed the pills of the dictatorship of the proletariat. It seemed like it was a solution, because social classes had to be eliminated, but what began as the dictatorship of the proletariat ended up being the dictatorship of the bureaucracy. Intergenerational change means learning from the mistakes of other generations and having the courage to make the mistakes of your time,” he stated. And he added: “It is one thing to have a passion and quite another to fall into fanaticism, which is darkness for the future. Do not let yourselves be blinded by hate, hate makes you stupid, fanaticism leads us to think that the only absolute truth is our own and it separates us from the path of wisdom that is mired in doubts.”

The event ended with standing ovation for Pepe Mujica, and then with a surprise concert by Quilapayún, one of the Chilean folk music bands that became an emblem of the fight against the Pinochet dictatorship.