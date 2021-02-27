José “Pepe” Guccione, undersecretary of Federal Articulation of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, died this Friday after being in a coma for 11 days due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

“They just warned us that he could not fight COVID-19, that after weeks of hospitalization in intensive care, he died in his beloved province of Misiones,” Health Minister Carla Vizzotti confirmed on Twitter.

“We loved Pepe all, a political activist who occupied places where he left his mark and friends, supportive, fun without ceasing to be serious and very committed,” Vizzotti described him in his goodbye.

The former minister of the area, Ginés González García, also dedicated heartfelt words to him on his reappearance after he resigned from office.

“(…) A man of integrity, who embraced public health from the depths of his being. He fought two terrible battles but COVID was stronger. He was part of many collective dreams that we knew how to build, and in this last great challenge he set himself shouldering the battle against Covid, which paradoxically defeated him, “said González García.

“He was an essential who loved life like few others, a different, a loyal. You will never stop being present. The Nation loses an exemplary official,” he added.

News in development.