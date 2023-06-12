Jose Pelaez He is the charismatic host of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Every night we see him give directions to the program participants, as well as making them desperate and nervous when he warns that there is less and less time left to finish their preparations. In addition to that, on his social networks he shares his day-to-day life and we can see his performance in an area that is totally removed from the kitchens of the Latina program.

Who is José Peláez, host of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The presenter of “the great chef” José Peláez is also an actor, creator of digital content and former host of a local music radio station. In 2005 he participated in the film “Tomorrow I’ll tell you” as “Gordo”. companies.Back in 2015, he started as an announcer at Studio 92.

The Latina culinary reality show was not the first cooking show that the beloved Peláez was a part of, since on Alacocina TV he was in charge of “A donde!” in the first two seasons. Currently, he has a podcast called Gacelas Podcast.

José Peláez in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Latina

What is José Peláez’s passion away from TV?

Many met Pelaez for his jump to open TV with “The great chef: famous”; however, he already has gained space thanks to his experience in movies and some radio and cable TV shows.

In his Gacelas Podcast, he talks about his passion for running and shares experiences with other athletes, in addition to having participated in different marathons in Lima and abroad, as evidenced by his Instagram account. For those who wanted to know how he decided to enter this branch of sport, he told his beginnings on his social networks and how, curiously, a meeting with Jonathan Maicelo made him discover his love for running.

“I hated running. One day Maicelo, the boxer, came to my radio show for an interview. In the end he made me do some exercises and I realized that he was in terrible physical shape. So, I started boxing in a park with a personal trainer (…). After a couple of months of training I realized that the part I liked the most was the cool down around the park.”indicated.

“Then I quit boxing and started running three times a week. Running made me feel amazing, but one day I realized that the park was boring me. So I started looking for new places to run, and that’s where my story begins. with running”he added.

José Peláez and his sporting facet. Photo: Instagram capture by José Peláez

What did Peláez say about the public’s affection for “The Great Chef”?

In a recent conversation with our outlet, the TV presenter referred to the public’s acceptance of Latina’s culinary program. He confessed that the results have surprised him, in addition to the different expressions of affection received on social networks with each program broadcast.

“I did not expect it. In life I have learned that it is better to move without generating too many expectations. You can only do the things over which you have control and there are things in which I have no control, which is the rating, the reception of the public, if they are going to like it or not,” he told La República.

