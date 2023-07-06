The second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It continues to impact viewers. Junior Silva is the third eliminated from the competition, but there are still nine participants in the race, who will have to convince Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio not to go to the dreaded elimination night. Of that group, there would be two competitors, according to Jose Pelaezwho have everything to win the kitchen reality from Latina. Next, we tell you who they are.

Who would be the participants who cook the best in this second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

José Peláez, host of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, did not hesitate to express, in an interview with Studio 92, how the contestants are developing in this second season of the reality show. Given this, Mateo Garrido decided to ask him who was the worst cook on the show.

In response to this, Peláez commented that, despite the fact that he has rarely had to try the dishes prepared by artists, there are two people who, according to him, are the ones that have the best seasoning.

“I have not seen anyone cook off camera (…) Laura Spoya, in this second season, cooks very well (…). In addition, her husband is a chef with Michelin stars,” said the presenter of ‘The Great chef: famous’. “Mónica Torres (in this second installment) also cooks very well,” he added.

