Jose Pelaez, presenter of the culinary reality show “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, was moved to tears during the broadcast of the program prior to Father’s Day, as he revealed a little more about his father. She also expressed heartfelt words about his relationship with him, several years after the death of his father.

Something that stood out in José Peláez’s reflection was that he, also an announcer, recounted that his father had been a political prisoner. We tell you who he is and why he was imprisoned.

Who was the father of José Peláez, presenter of “The Great Chef: Famous”?

The presenter of “The Great Chef: Famous”, José Peláez, announced that his father was a “political prisoner for fighting for a just cause”. He also recounted that after that episode he returned to Peru and it was in that ranch that he was conceived as a result of the love of his parents.

José Peláez pointed out that his father was “his angel”. Photo: Composition LR/Latina TV Capture

Although he did not specify what his father had dedicated himself to, he confessed that he was his motivation in the most difficult moments of his life. Also, that he was always accompanied by his affection, despite his sensitive departure.

“My dad hasn’t been around for several years and I always remember him with great affection, a great person, a person who always gave me a lot of love and I always have him present like an angel. I always have him present in my races, when I’m running kilometer 35, that I can’t take it anymore, I always remember him”, indicated José Peláez.

Why was the father of José Peláez, presenter of “The Great Chef: Famous” imprisoned?

In the midst of the small tribute that was paid to José Peláez’s father in “The Great Chef: Celebrities” for Father’s Day, unpublished images of him and his father were shown. In a small collage, he highlighted a page from a newspaper from that time with the headline: “José Manuel Peláez, an Asturian who was imprisoned in Cuba for 13 years.”

José Manuel Peláez returned to Peru and some time later his son was born, the host of “The Great Chef: Famous”. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

According to the archive of the newspaper El País, José Manuel Pelaéz is described as a 52-year-old Asturian who was imprisoned in Cuba for more than 10 years. The cause of his imprisonment in 1964 was his discrepancies with the Fidel Castro regime.

Upon obtaining his freedom, the father of the driver of “The Great Chef: Famous” returned to Peru in 1984 to marry in the Covadonga basilica. In this way, four years later José Peláez would be born on February 25, 1988.

Who is José Peláez, the host of the Peruvian program “El gran chef: famous”?

Jose Pelaez, the new host of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, is an actor, former host of a well-known local radio station, TV host and creator of digital content. He had a role in the movie “I’ll tell you tomorrow” of 2005, in which he played “Gordo”. In that same year he traveled to Spain and was able to graduate as a business administrator. Years later, in 2015, he began his career as a broadcaster at Studio 92.

He was also part of the television channel AlacocinaTV, where he hosted the program “A Donde!”, during its first two seasons. In 2019, she participated in the films “Aj zombies” and “Papá X tres”. Due to his career, he has been able to interview Hollywood figures, has been an ambassador for international brands and currently has a podcast called Gacelas Podcast.

José Peláez is a Peruvian actor and broadcaster. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/José Peláez

How old is José Peláez, host of “EGCF”?

Jose Pelaez He is the host of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. He was born on February 25, 1988 in the city of Lima. Currently, he is 35 years old.

