“This day will be etched in our memories forever”, published the host of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', José Peláez, on his Instagram account, after having finalized his marriage with Alejandra de la Flor, on April 6, in a romantic religious wedding. The ceremony was attended by his colleagues from the cooking show, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli, who did not hesitate to provide some details of what the celebration was like through social networks.

Jose Pelaezwinner of best driver in the Lights Awards, had married Alejandra de la Flor in a civil ceremony on March 13, in a private ceremony. That special day he made a post on his Instagram account: “Marital status Married. My best version is definitely the one I am with you.”

The religious wedding of José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor

After having celebrated their civil marriage, José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor took another step in their relationship by getting married religiously. The couple lived the special moment together with their loved ones in a romantic ceremony that marked the beginning of a new stage in their lives. Through social networks, both spread some photos that their closest friends and family sent them. The newlyweds immortalized the moment with the song 'Lost in the Night', by Diego Torres, song with which they danced very much in love.

Alejandra de la Flor wore an elegant white dress adorned with pearls and lace, while José Peláez wore a blue suit and white sneakers, which showed off his characteristic style. After the ceremony, the two were seen in a red car decorated with red flowers. The celebration continued with a great party, where moments of joy and happiness were enjoyed. In the images posted on social networks, you can see José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor being carried on the shoulders of their friends.

José Peláez and his wife. Photo: Instagram/Ornellasissa

Which showbiz artists attended José Peláez's wedding?

The wedding celebration of José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor was attended by numerous artists and entertainment personalities. Among the notable guests were colleagues from the cooking reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', as well as Mateo Garrido Lecca, Joana Boloña, chef Christian Bravo, Ricardo Morán, Argentine actor Coco Maggio, Rui Pereira, singer of the band Tourista and more. The attendance of these renowned figures highlighted the importance and affection that the couple awakens in their social and professional circle.

Friends and family shared this special moment on social networks. Photo: Instagram/ricardomoranvargas

José Peláez's romantic marriage proposal

In an interview with Mónica Delta, the host revealed that he had planned to get married in early 2023, but his busy schedule prevented it, so he decided to postpone it until they both had more time available. After choosing the ring with the help of a friend, he carried it in a suitcase to keep it safe.

However, upon arriving in Hawaii, he realized that he had forgotten the password to his suitcase, which caused a setback. The driver decided to ask his partner for his hand in a helicopter in Hawaii. After an emotional proposal during the flight, José Peláez asked his girlfriend if she wanted to marry him. When asked, Alejandra de la Flor responded “yes.”

