Nothing was kept silent. José Peláez is ready to return to hosting ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ after his participation in the marathon Chicago. However, the presenter is no stranger to the speculation and controversies that have been unleashed on social networks after the serious accusations of Josi Martínez, who said that Giacomo Bocchio It was “homophobic and transphobic” and that it had also made him cry. What does Peláez think about it? Find out in the following note.

What did José Peláez say about the complaints against ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Jose Pelaez He gave an interview to a local media, in which he spoke about his future return to hosting ‘The great chef: famous’, but he also decided to expand on the recent criticism that the cooking show has received. According to the presenter, the show Latin “it doesn’t humiliate anyone.”

“I don’t feel that the program humiliates anyone, there may be misunderstandings, but I also don’t like to enter this field where he said, the other said or he thought. I’m not the one to give my opinion, I speak for my work and I feel that my colleagues do too. Our thing is that people feel comfortable. Regardless of the topic Josi, the juries take things very seriously. Here the only one who clowns around, who likes to make jokes all the time, is me.“, declared Peláez to El Popular.

On the other hand, Jose Peláez also referred specifically to the aforementioned fight between Giacomo Bocchio and Josi Martinez: “Each person is different, I’m not in the head of Giacomo or Josi to know what each one has felt and make some kind of guess. I try to lead the party in peace with everyone.”

