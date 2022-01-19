The coach of the Venezuelan national team, Jose Nestor Pekerman, began his first training module with Vinotinto at the head of a group of 21 players that the stars of the team have not yet attended, reported the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF).

Pekerman and his coaching staff started training at the National High Performance Center located on the island of Margarita, in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, the FVF detailed in a statement.

Clear objectives

This module will have an “integrating nature for footballers and with a view to advancing work for the next matches”.

The FVF stressed that this cycle has been possible “after overcoming the obstacles caused in logistics by the global outbreak of covid-19 and with a lot of effort because it is not yet a Fifa period.”

Despite this, they consolidated “a plan that will be carried out throughout the week, in double-day sessions.” The squad is made up of soccer players selected from the local league and others who play in different countries, for which the federation thanked its clubs for “the early release and cooperation.”

“It will be reported in the week, as the other players are incorporated,” added the FVF. Next Friday, after the last session,

Pekerman will announce the players that will make up the final list for the matches against Bolivia and Uruguay in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Shortlisted list:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Olses (Deportivo La Guaira), Cristopher Varela (Deportivo Táchira) and Diego Javier Gil (Gran Valencia).

Defenders: Pablo Bonilla (Portland Timbers-USA), Luis Adrián Martínez (Always Ready-BOL), Francisco La Mantía (Deportivo La Guaira), Jesús Quintero (Deportivo Táchira), Jefre Vargas (Metropolitanos SC) and Oscar González (Monagas FC) .

Midfielders: Cristian Cásseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls-USA), Wikelman Carmona (New York Red Bulls-USA), Renzo Zambrano (FC Pyunik Yerevan-ARM), Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira), Edson Castillo (Caracas FC), Telasco Segovia (Deportivo Lara) and Júnior Moreno (without team)

Forwards: Eric Ramírez (Dinamo Kiev-UCR), Jhonder Cádiz (CF Benfica-POR), Yerson Chacón (Deportivo Táchira), Richard Celis (Caracas FC) and Brayan Hurtado (without team).

EFE