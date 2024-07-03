Europe is celebrating with the dispute of the quarter-finals of the Euro 2024, while in these parts the 2024 United States Copa America.

According to the criteria of

France is already in the quarterfinals and is one of the candidates to win the national team tournament on that continent, as it has a very strong team.

Back and forth

Kylian Mbappé He is the group’s leader, the top scorer, the player that everyone sees and hopes will be decisive for the ‘Gauls’ in this final part of the tournament.

The player of the real Madrid He created a controversy once again after making statements in which he downplayed the importance of the World Cup.

Mbappé’s match mask. Photo:EFE Share

“I think it is a tougher competition than the World Cup. It is very, very difficult from the group stage onwards. It is a competition that we have not won for 24 years and that is huge, but we are not putting any extra pressure on ourselves,” he said.

Harsh response

Obviously the comments exploded and one of those who reacted was the Argentine coach. Jose Pekermanwho has managed national teams in his country, Colombia and Venezuela.

“It’s a statement from a footballer that has to be taken with a grain of salt, because it’s a mix of everything. He is hurt with South America“We took a World Cup from them. They had just won one and thought they were going to win the other,” said Pékerman.

He added: “In addition, there is the competition with South American players who are constantly going to Europe and doing very well. But there is one thing that is certain: we have to realise that we have to defend ourselves more in South America. We have broken the four consecutive championships won by Europe with this victory by Argentina.”