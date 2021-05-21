The one who was director for forty years of the Azorín House Museum, in the Alicante municipality of Monóvar, José Payá, has given name to one of the rooms of this institution. Payá, recently deceased, was thus honored in a ceremony held this week and attended by the president of Fundación Mediterráneo, Luis Boyer, and the mayor of Monóvar, Alejandro García, as well as the widow and children of José Payá.

Both Boyer and García agreed on the key role that José Payá had in the dissemination and enhancement of Azorín’s work. For this reason, and at the initiative of the monovero city council, the Mediterranean Foundation has given its name to the exhibition and multipurpose room that gathers visitors after their arrival at the House Museum.

“The tireless work of José Payá,” said Boyer, “is key to understanding Azorín’s return to the forefront of current literature, from which he had been separated for decades. For this reason, we found the mayor’s proposal to put his name on one of the rooms in our Azorín House Museum with his name, in the absence of the health situation allowing us to carry out the tribute that we all want to pay to our colleague and friend ».

Likewise, the representatives of Fundación Mediterráneo and the Monóvar City Council affirmed that an agreement will soon be signed between both institutions to extend the hours of the House Museum and to promote, organize and disseminate cultural activities around the figure of Azorín.