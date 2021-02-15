Curious parable of destiny, José Paradela shone in the First Division against the team that he will reinforce at this time. It was December 3, 2018, two weeks before her 20th birthday. He entered for Matías Gómez in the second half of a match that Gimnasia lost 3 to 1 against River. The coach was Pedro Troglio, but it would be another world champion who would give him wings to fly in the great football of Argentina.

Diego pushed him. He saw him play in the Reserve run by current Lobo coaches, Mariano Messera and Leandro Martini. And it was flashed. To such an extent that he was not only a starter for a large part of his cycle; in addition, he recommended it to Napoli. “He is a promising and capable boy”, declared Maradona before an Italian portal.

Today, Paradela will reinforce River. Marcelo Gallardo observes in this internal midfielder, capable of playing open or in a double five, as the successor of Nacho Fernandez. They have many coincidences, of course. They were born in towns in the interior of Buenos Aires (Paradela in Quiroga, Fernández in Castelli), they play with the 26, they are skinny, lanky, left-handed and skilled.

River will pay $ 2,800,000 for 75% of the pass. Gimnasia will keep 5% to ensure a percentage of a sale figure and Rivadavia de Lincoln, the club where Paradela emerged, 20%. They had tried to hire him 14 months ago, but differences emerged. You will sign a contract for 3 years.

Nacho Fernández, who this Sunday was with the squad at Stadium One, will go to Atlético Mineiro in Brazil and Paradela will arrive so that he does not shine because of his absence. Agustín Palavecino, Héctor David Martínez, Jonatan Maidana and Alex Vigo will be joined. Gallardo had been blunt at the press conference. He demanded “the high stick, not to do the plate.” The leaders took notice and closed a market to ask for the Doll.

River withdrew from the transfer market? Gallardo likes Juan Brunetta, former Godoy Cruz, currently in Parma in Italy. It could go out on loan.