The former Minister of Defense of the Government of Néstor Kirchner, Jose Pampuro, died this Thursday at age 71. Pampuro was also a senator from 2005 to 2011 and presided over the upper house for three consecutive years.

Since 2019 Pampuro served as director of Banco Nación. He was appointed to the board of Banco Nación by President Alberto Fernández on December 31, 2019, through decree 102/2019.

“Rest in peace dear colleague and friend Jose Pampuro, I had the honor of working with him, my condolences to his family and friends,” said Fernando Asensio, secretary of National Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

News in development.

AFG