The new president of RTVE, José Pablo López, is not wasting time. In his first week in office has restored Alfonso Morales as secretary general of the Council and now, as I anticipated The Independent and has confirmed 20 minutes, has signed Sergio Calderón to occupy the position of general directorso it will be your number two.

From Calderon The entire design of the television schedule will depend on this, except for the news.which will have another senior official as their leader, as will also happen with RNE.

José Pablo López already announced that he would begin a restructuring of the areas and senior officials of RTVEhe claimed, to make them more efficient and slim down the structure of command.

Sergio Calderón perfectly fulfills the profile that López is looking for, someone who make more popular television, capable of reaching the audience. In the will of the president of RTVE it was always, for example, to recover the spirit of save me for La 1, which brought him into conflict with the president of RTVE at the time, Elena Sánchez.

Sergio Calderón led the thematic channels Divinity, Energy and Be Madtv in Mediaset España, until last March “changes in the organization” They made Mediaset dispense with him, despite the good results.

Calderón ended up at Fabricantes Studio, as director of Content, Communication, Marketing and Innovationand as such contributed to the creation and development of Not even if we werethe heir program of save me and which has been distinguished by its good reception despite being broadcast online and on the TEN channel.