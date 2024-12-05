The president of RTVE, José Pablo López, has appointed as the new director of TVE to former director of Mediaset Sergio Calderón, who is currently Director of Content at Fabricantes Studio, the production company of It’s not like we were Shhh after the change of direction in the Fuencarral group.

With this decision, which RTVE sources have confirmed to EFE, the Corporation regains the management of Spanish Television in its organizational chart after three years, and it does so by putting in charge a television professional who has more than 20 years of experience in the audiovisual sector.

Calderón (Madrid, 1978) has a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid and has a master’s degree in Marketing and Commercial Management from ESIC Business School.

It is specialized in programming, research, marketing, production and has a strategic and creative vision of the entertainment industry, according to RTVE.

He directed the thematic channels Divinity, Energy and Be Mad on Mediaset Spain for 13 years, between 2011 and until March 2024, the same month precisely in which José Pablo López was also dismissed as director of General Contents of RTVE.

During this period, according to his resume, promoted innovative entertainment projects, adapted to trends, audiences and formats.

Before, in 2005, was part of the founding stage of Cuatro en Prisa, network in which he was head of Programming, Audience Research and Content until 2011.

Since June of this year He was director of Content, Innovation, Marketing and Communication of the production company Fabricantes Studio, the new production company of Óscar Cornejo and Adrián Madrid created after leaving La Fábrica de la Tele and separating from Mediaset.

At this time he was dealing with design and supervision of the creation of audiovisual and digital content in the production company, analysis of audiences and market trends to guide production, development of strategies for social platforms, and management of brand marketing campaigns.