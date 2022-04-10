Los Mochis, Sin.- The director of Señorita Sinaloa, José Omar Corrales Heredia, enjoyed a charming morning gathering on the occasion of his 52nd anniversary of happy existence. The event took place in one of his favorite restaurants, where he was accompanied by Aurora Corrales, Solángel Valdez, Morelia Zaratián, Amintha Prado, Rosendo Sáenz and Enrique Rodríguez, who wished him well.

During the meeting, attendees enjoyed a delicious à la carte breakfast accompanied by a variety of drinks and, for dessert, slices of cake.