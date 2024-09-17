The Colombian National Team marching steadily in the qualifying round World Cup 2026, after their draw against Peru in Lima and their 2-1 victory against Argentina at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

According to the criteria of

One of the keys to the success of Colombia It is the union of the group and the good atmosphere that is breathed within the Colombian National Team that is led by the Coach Nestor Lorenzo, who is largely responsible for the good moment.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scores a penalty. In the image, Richard Ríos. Photo by Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Time Share

Lorenzo makes the replacement

The Argentine coach, who arrived as a complete unknown from Melgar in Peru, took the reins of the team and gave it his style of play, the same one that allowed him to complete 25 games undefeated, and reach the grand final of the America’s Cup.

The secret of success of Lorenzo is that he opened the door to players who were not previously called up to the National Team, and he is carrying out this generational renewal already with the departures Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao Garcia.

Very few players of the era Jose Nestor Pekerman They are still on Lorenzo’s team: James Rodríguez is captain and a starter, Yerry Mina has some minutes and David Ospina has been called up on a few occasions.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scores a penalty. In the image, Nestor Lorenzo. Photo by Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Time Share

Lorenzo has brought together several players who were not on the radar such as Richard Rios and John Cordoba. It has also brought in young debutants such as Yaser Asprilla, Jhon Duran and Yerson Mosquera.

Pékerman advises Lorenzo

Seeing the great moment of Colombia, the Coach Jose Nestor Pekerman He sent a message to his pupil and gave him some important advice so that he can continue to reap joy with the national team and, why not, win a title.

“When we won the two World Cups (2014 and 2018), we were already making changes and that is why it is so important to work with the young players. Something that is missing in Colombia,” said the former coach of the National Team.

José Pekerman, at his presentation as Venezuela’s coach. Photo:Rayner Peña. Efe Share

SPORTS