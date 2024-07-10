He Former Uruguayan President José Mujica is going through “the most difficult moment” of his cancer treatmentsaid his wife, Lucía Topolansky, who nevertheless expressed “optimism” about his recovery, according to statements released on Wednesday.

The 89-year-old former president, a former guerrilla who ruled Uruguay from 2010 to 2015, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in early May. and received radiotherapy sessions until mid-June.

Mujica is in “the most difficult moment” of the treatment “because he has accumulated all the radiation and that inflames the digestive system,” Topolansky told Channel 12 during a political event on Tuesday night.

Pepe Mujica Photo:Claudio Reyes / AFP Share

“Unfortunately, he can only eat soups, some juice, some gelatin, and we Uruguayans are used to eating barbecue and stew,” he said.

Topolansky, a former guerrilla like Mujica and former vice president of Uruguay (2017-2020), She said that her husband, who was very politically active prior to the June 30 party primaries, “is in good spirits,” but the cold of the southern winter limits his public outings.

“They say he participated in the primaries, but compared to doing eight events a day like he did when he was a member of the thousands, it’s nothing. He’s like a dog that’s tied to a chain. And still not eating. He’s fierce,” said Topolansky.

Still, she remained confident about her husband’s health.

“The effects (of the therapy) are delayed. In about a month and a half they can do the check-up. I am optimistic, I think the doctors have worked very well, but we have to wait and be patient,” said Topolansky.

‘She has a lot of strength’: Pepe Mujica’s personal doctor

On June 21, Mujica’s personal physician, Raquel Pannone, He said the former president, who also suffers from vasculitis and kidney failure, was “fine,” recovering from “very aggressive” cancer treatment.

“He has a lot of strength, physically and mentally,” he said, adding that “in a couple of months” Mujica’s condition would be re-evaluated to see “the effect of the treatment, which was intended to be curative.”

His reflections on consumerism, freedom, the environment and liberty have gone around the world. Photo:THE TIME file Share

Mujica, who took up arms against democratic governments in the 1960s and 1970s and spent 13 years in prison, most of it during the civil-military dictatorship (1973-1985) and in harsh conditions, celebrated on June 30 the victory of his successor Yamandú Orsi as candidate of the leftist Frente Amplio, the main opposition party, for the presidential elections in October.

Despite his cancer treatment, Mujica also participated in the annual march on May 20 to demand truth and justice for those who disappeared during the de facto regime.

Two days later, attending another public event, he said he was “tired” but joked with journalists about the subject, true to his unprotocol style. “I’m like a baker’s donkey, one of those old-fashioned ones who made deliveries, who stopped at all the stops without being told to,” he said jokingly.