MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — A decade ago, the world had a brief fascination with José Mujica. He was Uruguay’s down-to-earth president who turned his back on his country’s presidential palace to live in a tiny tin-roofed house with his wife and three-legged dog.

In speeches, interviews and documentaries, Pepe Mujica, as he is known, shared countless accounts of a life story worthy of the big screen. He robbed banks as a leftist urban guerrilla; survived 15 years as a prisoner, including befriending a frog while being held in a hole in the ground; and helped lead the transformation of his small South American nation into one of the healthiest, most socially liberal democracies in the world.

Mujica became one of the most influential figures in Latin America largely because of his straightforward philosophy on the path to a better society and a happier life.

He is now battling death. In April, he announced he would undergo radiation for a tumor in his esophagus. At 89 and already diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, he admitted the road to recovery would be arduous.

On a recent winter day, I traveled to the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital, to visit Mujica in his three-room home, filled with books and jars of pickled vegetables, on the small farm where he has been growing chrysanthemums for decades. He was bundled in a winter jacket and a wool cap in front of a wood-burning stove. The treatment had left him weak and struggling to eat.

“You’re talking to a strange old man,” he said. “I don’t fit into today’s world.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How is your health?

I had radiation therapy. My doctors said everything went well, but I’m broken.

I think that humanity, as it stands, is doomed.

Why do you say that?

We waste a lot of time unnecessarily. Uruguay has 3.5 million inhabitants. It imports 27 million pairs of shoes. We make garbage and work in pain. For what? You are free when you escape the law of necessity — when you dedicate the time of your life to what you want. If your needs multiply, you spend your life meeting those needs. The market dominates us and steals our life.

There is only one life and it ends. We must give it meaning. We must strive for happiness, not just wealth.

Do you believe that humanity can change?

It could change. But the market is very strong. It has generated a subliminal culture that dominates our instinct. We live to buy. We work to buy. And we live to pay. Credit is a religion. So we are a bit screwed.

It seems like he doesn’t have much hope.

Biologically I have hope, because I believe in man. But when I think about it, I am pessimistic.

However, his speeches usually have a positive message.

Because life is beautiful. With all its ups and downs, I love life. What meaning can we give to life? Man, compared to other animals, has the ability to find a purpose.

Or not. If you don’t find it, the market will make you pay the bills for the rest of your life.

Why did you choose to live in your own house as President?

The President’s house has four floors. To have tea you have to walk three blocks. Useless. They should turn it into a high school.

How would you like to be remembered?

Ah, like what I am: a crazy old man.

That’s all? He did a lot.

I have one thing. The magic of words.

The book is the greatest invention of man. It is a pity that people read so little. They do not have time.

Today people read largely on phones.

Four years ago I threw mine away. It drove me crazy. Talking nonsense all day long.

We must learn to talk to the person inside us. He was the one who saved my life. Because I was alone for many years, that stayed with me.

Are you saying that phones are too much for us?

It’s not the phone’s fault. It’s us who are not ready. We make disastrous use of it.

Children walk around with a university in their pocket. That’s wonderful. However, we have made more progress in technology than in values.

You have said in the past that you do not believe in God. What is your view now?

Sixty percent of humanity believes in something and that must be respected. There are questions without answers. What is the meaning of life? Where do we come from? Where are we going?

We do not easily accept the fact that we are an ant in the infinity of the universe. We need God’s hope because we would like to live.

Do you have some kind of God?

No. I have a lot of respect for people who believe. It is like a consolation in the face of the idea of ​​death.

Because the contradiction of life is that it is a biological program designed to fight to live. But from the moment the program begins, you are doomed to die.

It seems that biology is an important part of your worldview.

We are interdependent. We couldn’t live without the prokaryotes in our gut. We depend on bugs we can’t even see. Life is a chain and it remains full of mysteries.

I hope that human life will be prolonged, but I am worried. There are too many madmen with atomic weapons. There is too much fanaticism. We should be building windmills. Yet we spend money on weapons.

What a complicated animal man is. He is both intelligent and stupid.

