The initial soaring of Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho is gone again. The London club is currently in a disappointing ninth place in the Premier League and has to worry about qualifying for the Champions League. However, CEO Daniel Levy only wants to make a decision about Mourinho’s long-term future at the club at the end of the season.
This reported ESPN. According to this, Mourinho would receive a severance payment of 30 million euros in the event of an early release, as he has a contract until 2023 without a termination clause.
The team continues to stand behind their coach, according to the report. In addition, the club’s management shows understanding for the current sporting situation, among other things due to the injury of Harry Kane, which put him out of action against Tottenham’s rivals from the top six.
Tottenham have lost four of the last five league players and must therefore find their top form from the start of the season as soon as possible. For Jose Mourinho it is the last chance to save his job.