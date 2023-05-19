Rome in the Europa League final: hats off for Mourinho





Roma draw in Germany with the Bayer Leverkusen and goes to the Europa League final with the Seville strong of the 1 – 0 obtained a week ago at the Olimpico.

Last night’s result is not accidental. Special One achieved their second successive final in two years, their first last year when they won the new cup, the conference leaguein the first attempt by defeating the Belgians of Feyenoord 1 – 0 at the Tirana Arena.

Two years in Rome and two finals, one of which has already been won. Not bad.

But the result of Mourinhothe flying Portuguese, goes beyond the contingency of sport and enters sociology and not just football.

The speech is always the same. Rivers of ink are poured on the value of the group -which is undoubtedly important- but in the end, to win, you need the individual, the hero, the champion, the conductor, the one who – paraphrasing Pupi Avati- “does the business”.

Pele, Maradona, Cruijff are there to prove it. José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix was born in Setubal in Portugal just 60 years ago. It is a place by the sea, overlooking the Atlantic. A city whipped by the eternal Lusitanian wind with the waves of the ocean flirting with the Sado river, surmounted by the Serra de Arrabida.

In front of an immense sea that when you look at it you know that in the end there is an immense land, Brazil. Portugal, land of sea, fish, concreteness and a sweet language that deludes and accompanies.

