Portuguese José Mourinho, coach of Fenerbahçe, has been sanctioned with four suspension matches and a fine of about 42,500 euros for his “unsportsmanlike behavior” during the match against Galatasaray, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on its website reported Friday.

The punishment ruled by the Federation Discipline Committee (PFDK) also penalty the “insulting comments” that Mourinho made at the press conference after the aforementioned party, played last Monday and ended 0-0, adds the statement.

He has also reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk was sanctioned with a suspension match and almost 40,000 euros.

The Fenerbahçe, punished with the sanction of playing two games outside without spectators

The Galatasaray, number one of the Turkish League with 64 points, had already announced that it was going to file official complaints against UEFA and FIFA against Mourinho, accusing him of racism for having affirmed that the rival players jumped “as monkeys” on the bench to protest an arbitration decision.

For the first time in 55 years, a Turkish league match was arbitrated by a foreign collegiate, Slovenian Slavko Vincic, due to complaints about the local arbitration and request from the Fenerbahçe, number two of the League with 58 points. After the meeting, Mourinho went to the referee’s locker room to congratulate him.

José Mourinho, before the controversial encounter between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe Umit Bektas / Reuters

For his part, Okan Buruk criticized the arbitration decisions and the extensive monologue of Mourinho in the press conference, referring to him as “El Llorón.”

“The weeping talked too much. You know, it’s famous for complaining. He cried here for a long time. He cried inside, entered the referee’s locker room and continued crying. Keep crying, ”said Buruk.

Fenerbahçe was punished with the sanction of playing 2 games away from home without spectators due to incidents in the area of ​​their guest fans, who launched torches to the Galatasaray gallery.