,,I am too tired to do the job as a trainer, as a spokesperson for the club. At this point, questions about my future are not important. I’m going on vacation now and then we’ll see,” said the 60-year-old coach, whose contract with AS Roma has another year.
Mourinho suffered his first defeat as a coach in a European final. ,,I have won five finals, but I have never been prouder than today. The boys gave everything,” said the flamboyant trainer.
Mourinho had little appreciation for referee Anthony Taylor. According to him, the referee made too many decisions that were detrimental to his team. “It was an unjust defeat,” said Mourinho, who threw his silver medal to the stands out of disappointment. After the lost final, Mourinho also raged against Taylor in the parking garage.
