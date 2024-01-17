The coach was fired by Roma and the Italian club had to compensate him with 3 million euros. However, it is not the first time that Mourinho has received large amounts of money after a dismissal, so much so that he has collected almost 100 million euros between his dismissals from Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Roma.
In the Blues he had two stages. The first began in 2004 and the leadership decided to dispense with his services in 2007. That compensation was 21 million euros and was the highest of his career. On the other hand, Mourinho's second cycle at Chelsea was from 2013 to 2015 and the second compensation was 10 million. During his two periods he achieved a total of 8 titles for the English club.
In 2016 he joined the “Red Devils” where he won three titles, but in December 2018 they announced his dismissal due to poor results. The compensation on that occasion was 25 million euros.
Florentino Pérez announced in 2013, “by mutual agreement”, the departure of Mourinho. The level of the team was not what was expected, the coach had fights with the press and especially with some figures from Real Madrid. He ends his contract after three seasons, winning three titles and receiving a sum of 20 million euros.
It was the only team in his coaching career from which he left without having won at least one title. After two seasons they fired him, receiving a total of 17 million euros in compensation.
Mourinho arrived in Rome in May 2021 and leaves the club after three consecutive Serie A games without a win and a painful elimination from the Italian Cup against Lazio. The Portuguese had a contract until June 2024 with the team from the Italian capital. The owners of the club, the American Friedkin family, thanked him for his work during these almost three years and paid him a sum of 3 million euros for terminating his contract.
#José #Mourinho #accumulates #million #euros #compensation
Leave a Reply