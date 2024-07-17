The comedian José Mota, the actor and film director Santiago Segura and the cultural producer Luis Álvarez have led the acquisition of the castle of Pedraza (Segovia) from the family of the painter Ignacio Zuloaga. Álvarez, who manages the CaixaBank Príncipe Pío theatre in Madrid, has counted on these two partners in an operation valued at around 4.8 million euros, confirmed by the EFE agency and reported by The confidential. The group intends to use the fortress in Segovia for the development of cultural projects in a town that is a major tourist attraction due to its architectural ensemble. The sellers are descendants of the painter Ignacio Zuloaga and have given up the property 99 years after the artist acquired it for 13,000 pesetas.

The acquisition has been carried out through the company Teatropoliswhich also owns the aforementioned Madrid theatre, and is made up of Mota, Segura and Álvarez. The medieval complex had been for sale since the beginning of 2024 through a luxury real estate agency specialising in properties such as this one, declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 1983. It was currently open to the public for an entrance fee to enjoy its views or the castle’s rooms. The enclave, just under an hour’s drive from Madrid and Segovia, was built in the 13th century, a time when the kingdom of Castile was advancing towards territories south of the Duero River. The fortress has about 650 square metres of construction, although this increases to 50,000 if adjacent spaces such as the esplanade, other buildings and surrounding land near the Segovia mountains are included.

Luis Álvarez, co-owners of the Príncipe Pío theatre, in March 2020. KIKE FOR

The castle underwent various renovations and additions as the centuries passed and its owners came and went. The painter Ignacio Zuloaga, its owner since 1925, partially modified one of its towers to install one of his workshops there. Once the artist died in 1945 and his successors inherited the fortified complex, that space was converted into the Zuloaga Museum, where some of his belongings or compositions have been exhibited. The penultimate owner of the property, María Rosa Suárez-Zuloaga, granddaughter and heiress of the painter, lived in the other tower. Suárez-Zuloaga died in 2021 and bequeathed the property to his children. The castle’s final years have also been used to celebrate weddings or major events, as well as medieval tournaments with participants dressed as in those jousts.

A spokesman for the Príncipe Pío theatre explains to EL PAÍS that concerts, events, dramatised visits, film shoots and maintaining the Night of the Candles, when Pedraza is lit up with candles and thousands of people come to the town. The new management plans to open it every day of the week and charter buses from the capital, as well as allowing people to visit previously private areas. “We have gone with the technical team to check the lights and see how to set up the stages, and it will be a powerful and innovative proposal,” says the representative of Teatrópolis, and admits a good relationship with the mayor, “delighted” by the new project to revitalise the area, and with the cook Samantha Vallejo-Nájera, who runs a hotel restaurant in the town.

