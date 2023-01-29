Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- They had to spend 20 seasons within the Mexican Pacific ARCO League, for Cañeros de Los Mochis to lift a champion’s trophy, and to achieve this they had to win six games in the Championship Series of the 2022 season -2023, to their staunch rivals Algodoneros de Guasave.

OPINIONS

“Since the preseason the objective was to go step by step, to be able to go far within the season. Upon reaching the playoffs we find ourselves with three difficult rivals; starting with Mayos de Navojoa, then Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón and in the final, Algodoneros de Guasave. They always put up a fight and it was not easy to beat them,” said José Moreno, manager of Cañeros de Los Mochis.

In turn, he commented that in the Caribbean Series to be held in his native country, he will be like another Mexican in Venezuela.

“Now the board and the league will be in charge of selecting the reinforcements to represent Mexico in the Caribbean Series, where we will seek to play a good role,” said the helmsman of the ninth green.

He also talked about dedicating this victory to his entire family and to the fans of Cañeros, who have always supported them during the season.

“We worked from the beginning for this, we were able to achieve it, we also achieved the distinction of being the Pitcher of the Year and we rounded off this year with the championship. Now to wait for what comes and I would like to be in the Caribbean Series representing my country”, Luis Miranda chatted.

HAPPINESS

“I’m excited about this championship, we came from difficult seasons, but the team’s union was essential, I would like to be in the Caribbean Series, where we will try to do well,” said pitcher Juan Gámez.

“In 2016, we stayed on the shore and after we struggled for a few seasons, from the beginning, with the unity of the team, things could be achieved,” Isaac Rodríguez chatted.

He commented that this time he will not be able to accompany the team to Venezuela, because in the month of February he has a commitment to fulfill and that prevents him from attending.

“Things were not coming together. This year, based on day-to-day work, game after game, thank God we were able to win the championship. Now to wait to go to the Caribbean Series to represent our country, then rest for a few days to report to training with Diablos Rojos from Mexico. I dedicate this achievement to my entire family, who always supported me”, reported Freddy Cota.

what’s coming

The Mexican team next Tuesday will travel to Caracas, Venezuela, to participate in the Caribbean Series.