September 21, 1974

IMSS WILL IMPROVE SERVICESIn an effort to improve the medical services provided by the IMSS, the institution’s general subdirectorate launched a system nationwide aimed at having each unit develop its own programs according to its needs and not be strictly subject to what the institution’s senior officials agree upon. The new system, which began more than two weeks ago, consists of each unit prioritizing its needs and proposing solutions to provide better service to its members.

Jose Mojica died. Lima. The Mexican priest, once famous singer and actor of Aztec cinema, Fray José de Guadalupe Mojica, passed away at the age of 78, in the Convent of San Francisco, victim of a hepatic coma that came upon him after a long illness. He was seen off by a choir of 80 priests who sang in chorus songs that he made famous during his artistic career. Born in Jalisco, he had a life full of emotions and adventures. At the age of 15 he joined the revolutionary faction led in his country by Francisco I. Madero, fighting against Porfirio Díaz. His golden age came after his debut in the theater, from where he moved on to the cinema, his first film being “The Price of a Kiss” at the age of 29. Three years before his mother died, he visited Peru, associating himself with Franciscan priests who guided his religious vocation. In 1942, the famous singer and movie star announced his decision to give his wealth to the poor and join the Order of Saint Francis of Assisi. In July 1947, he was ordained a priest in the city of Arequipa. He founded a school for the training of priests and spent his time doing good works and painting, in which he also excelled. His exemplary life was brought to the big screen in 1959 with the film “Yo pecador” (I, a sinner), starring Libertad Lamarque, Sara García and Pedro Armendáriz, thus bringing him back to the screen. Mojica loved Peru very much and always expressed his desire to live here forever.

15TH BIRTHDAY OF LUPITA SIBRIÁN. Teresita Guadalupe Sibrián Vega reached the happy age of dreams and prostrated herself at the main altar of the parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to listen to the eloquent fervor officiated by Father Antonio Lomelí. Lupita was accompanied by her parents, Francisco Sibrián Rendón and María Teresa Vega de Sibrián, as well as her large group of friends. Her maternal grandparents, Antonio Vega and Guadalupe Ibarra de Vega, acted as godparents. The event was celebrated with a youthful party.

September 21, 1999

MONEY IS GIVEN OUT FROM BOOTHSLeaders of the Front for the Defense of Agricultural Producers began to hand over the money they collected from the toll booths on the International Highway during the 13 days that the blockade lasted. It seems difficult to predict that the figure of nearly six million pesos that Capufe estimates they must have received will coincide with what the farmers will hand over, since they stopped collecting money on some days and it is known that part of the money was used to cover the costs of the movement.

CUBA CONDEMNS US RESIDENTS. Havana. In a crackdown on illegal migrant trade, two U.S. residents were sentenced to life in prison and 30 years for a crude smuggling attempt in which one of the passengers drowned. The sentences against the Cuban-born U.S. residents were intended to be a “warning cry against the commission of such serious crimes.” The current U.S. entry policy was also criticized as encouraging attempts to transport illegals by sea.

