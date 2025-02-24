We did not see him coming and we no longer want him to go. He was an appetizing player for the last name, a fighting striker and dry auction, but full of clouds, limited in the technical and physical arguments, without content above their young companions, meat … Of oblivion (another of many) in a quarry to which his father, the great Simeone, did not usually pay attention. It seemed so clear that Giuliano had no level to reach Atlétic Alavés harmed by a serious injury. Nor had he done more than other youth players to climb, or more than other attackers to stay. And it constituted a problem, in addition, by the harmful connotations that the son of the boss means to put in a costume.

And yet, it turns out that not only his presence in the dressing room unites more than he separates, but, despite the fatalistic forecasts, in the field he has earned never abandoning that right wing that he occupied by chance and ended up conquering. Giuliano continues with the conventional crooked qualities, the controls are leaving, the picuda paste, loses the ball in favorable situations, has no dribbling, or class, seems low, weak, runs weird, but became essential. It looks unparalleled virtue that is best explained with words, pundonor but giant, which turns its defects into pure horn maneuvers. And the impossible in continuous personal victories.

It is not fast, but it gets and beats a race to Bolt; Enclenque, but it endures an assault on Tyson, and celebrates the passes and the goal with more enthusiasm than the front. He is more fan than footballer. His is not science, it is stubborn. Also listeza, ability to place and take advantage despite its inferiority in the melee, guts to recover the ball to the heroic as soon as they give it, or instinct to read the plays before anyone else. But above all stubbornness, consider every set an unnegotiable challenge as if someone was constantly whispering a “no eggs.”

And also infect, difficult not to run after its cornet’s touch, and hook the stands. The most suspicious shirt was finally the best sweaty and most dignified in Atleti. OLE, OLE, OLE.