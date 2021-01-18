Born in Chile 60 years ago, José Miguel Vivanco has been the director for the Americas of the prestigious Human Rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) since 1994, and knows the ins and outs of Argentina – and its protagonists – almost like one more porteño. Last week, and like every year, the entity presented its 2020 report with chapters dedicated to each country, which included a section on “judicial independence” with references to the “Beraldi commission” to reform justice, and the controversial transfer of the judges Bruglia, Bertuzzi and Castelli. During the presentation ceremony, Vivanco referred with concern to the theory of lawfare, under which former officials and political leaders in the region seek to question judicial investigations for corruption. Clarion interviewed him about it.

What do you consider to be the most urgent challenges to face in Argentina on the Human Rights agenda?

The pandemic has exposed some of Argentina’s endemic human rights problems. One of them is police abuse: between the beginning of the confinement in March and August, the Human Rights Secretariat received 531 complaints of abuses from the national and provincial security forces, in the implementation of ambulatory restrictions, including 25 deaths. The most popular case was that of Facundo Astudillo Castro.

Another historical problem is poor prison conditions, including overcrowding. Fortunately, despite the initial controversy, the courts authorized the house arrest of hundreds of prisoners at the federal level and in the province of Buenos Aires to reduce prison overcrowding and prevent the spread of Covid-19. Let us remember that it is not about exonerating anyone for the crimes they may have committed, but about adopting sanitary measures to protect inmates.

Without a doubt, one of the few good news for 2020 in the region was the legalization of abortion in Argentina. The next task is to ensure the implementation of the law so that women can effectively exercise their sexual and reproductive rights.

Finally, it should be noted that Argentina continues to make significant progress in protecting the rights of the LGBT community and in the trials for the atrocities of the last military dictatorship, although there were delays in some of the cases. The challenge here is to sustain these advances and, in the case of the dictatorship trials, to do so while fully preserving the guarantees of due process for the accused and the rights of the victims.

Latin America has a painful experience of political persecution of leaders of different ideologies under dictatorships. Do you think that today there are politicians persecuted for their ideas or for their resolutions when they were in power?

I think you can not generalize. The basic principle is that those accused of committing a crime must be duly investigated, with full respect for due process. One of the characteristics that define dictatorial regimes is precisely the absence of such guarantees, the lack of the rule of law, and arbitrariness. And we see that today in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, where journalists, activists and politicians are persecuted for their ideas.

However, cases of political persecution may also arise in other contexts where there is insufficient independence of the Judicial Power. I would highlight as an example the criminal process against Evo Morales in Bolivia. When Morales ruled Bolivia, his government took steps to undermine judicial independence. When Janine Añez assumed the interim presidency in November 2019, instead of promoting the independence of the justice system, she used the courts to persecute her political opponents, including Morales, who was accused of terrorism. Human Rights Watch reviewed the full file of the prosecution against Morales and found that there was no evidence of terrorist acts.

In your presentation of the report, you referred to the so-called lawfare theory, which is being invoked by various politicians and former heads of state in the region accused – or even convicted – of serious acts of corruption. Could you elaborate on this?

The theory of lawfare seems to me a total nonsense. Reports of corruption occur throughout the region; Unfortunately we see it in different countries and it affects rulers of the entire ideological spectrum. It is neither serious nor based on denouncing an alleged regional conspiracy to persecute left-wing leaders. It is nothing more than a ruse to shield certain leaders, discredit judicial investigations and distract public opinion. I am not going to pronounce on particular cases, but I can affirm that, in this matter, any act of corruption must continue to be rigorously investigated, without double standards, regardless of the power or influence of the suspect, respecting of course the judicial guarantees, and managing to establish the corresponding criminal responsibilities. Corruption continues to be one of the main abuses that affects the region, although thanks to the approval of transparency norms and some notable judicial efforts, a handful of precedents have been achieved that demonstrate that even the powerful are held accountable for their actions. .

The Argentine government is promoting various projects and measures to modify the structure and even the nature of the Judicial Power, with a special focus on the federal justice that investigates acts of corruption. Isn’t there the danger of enshrining impunity for these crimes?

We are closely following the government’s proposals to reform the justice system. As far as federal justice is concerned, it must be recognized that historically it has been characterized by responding to the political interests of the day, and that obviously is a problem that must be addressed with the utmost transparency and seriousness. However, Argentina must ensure that no justice reform is inspired or promoted to achieve justice to the extent that allows resolving or manipulating the course of a judicial investigation to benefit a particular authority. Any judicial reform must be aimed at strengthening, not weakening, judicial independence. In this sense, it is important to highlight that Argentina should be proud of the record of its Supreme Court which, despite the delays and weaknesses inherent in the region’s judicial systems, has demonstrated an important independence that should be highlighted and applauded.

