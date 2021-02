“At the political level, the most absolute failure of the state of the autonomies at the health level has been revealed,” says the head of Pneumology of the Prince of Asturias José M. Rodríguez. / SEVEN DAYS YECLA

The Yeclano doctor José Miguel Rodríguez González-Moro is head of the Pneumology service at the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares and the Vithas group, which includes the Nuestra Señora de América, La Milagrosa and Pardo de Aravaca hospitals in Madrid.

-What happened overnight to trigger