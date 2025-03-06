“The physicist is important in a first date, but what you are looking for is a durable love and the physicist ceases to be relevant because The body changes, and inner beauty, however, always remains“Carlos Sobera said at the beginning of First Dates This Wednesday as a premonition of what would happen in the appointment between José Miguel and Miguel.

José Miguel was the first to arrive at the Four Love Restaurant and greeted the presenter before speaking a little of himself: “Since I was little I liked the entertainment worldtheater, dance … “.

The Jienense explained to Soverera that he was a hotels animator in Benidorm: “I love getting on stage. I wear a Manila shawl and start singing, “he admitted.

José Miguel and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

“I was married 19 years, I was in love with my daughter’s motherbut I realized that I looked at the boys, and you can’t fool yourself or that person. Now I am more gay than bisexual, “said José Miguel.

His appointment was Miguel: “I got married because I liked menbut I wanted to have a family and at that time, you could only train with a woman. And also what they will say … “, he explained.





“When Miguel entered through the door it was as if a miura had entered, I just wanted to run. I didn’t like his physique, his gaze … nothing“José Miguel admitted to see Castellón.

The tension in the bar was palpable: “I’m not going to tell him that I don’t like to meet him,”added the Jienense, who preferred to stay silent looking at his partner at night.





Both passed to the table and, while Miguel tried to establish a conversation, José Miguel could only look at the letter trying to hide your disgust and discomfort: “I’m nervous,” he confessed.

But the situation became so uncomfortable that the hotels animator told Castellón: “I’m going to tell you one thing, you’re not what I’m looking for. I’m very sorry, I’m leaving,”.

Miguel and José Miguel, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

And, to the surprise of his appointment and the rest of the room’s diners, José Miguel got up from the table and went to the exit: “He has not had the education of waitingto be for a while, to spend dinner and then leave because we don’t like it, “Miguel said.

Sovereign intercepted before leaving the restaurant: “What happened to you? What happened to you?” The Jienense explained that “I don’t say it’s not nice, but it’s not what I was looking for”.

“I have gone because I didn’t see the need to be there without being comfortable. Miguel has had to feel fatal, but I feel very calm“José Miguel said before saying goodbye to the presenter and confess that he was his fan since the time of When leaving class.