The former councilor of the PSOE in the City Council of Granada, Jose Miguel Castillo, has died this Sunday after suffering a robbery on public roads.

According to the information provided by the National Police and which collects ‘Europe Press‘, the events have taken place at 8:00 a.m. on Paco Alcocer street of the Andalusian city, when Castillo suffered an assault in this central street of Granada. After the attack, around 8:30 a.m. a person called the 061 health services when he found the former councilor on the ground, after receiving a punch.

Once the health services and the National Police arrived at the scene of the events, Castle was transferred to the Hospital Saint Cecil of Granada, where he finally died from injuries caused by the assault. At the moment, the National Police keeps the investigation open to clarify the facts.

It is also unknown who was the author of the attack on the former councilor of the Socialist Party, who held this position in the City Council of Granada for 12 years, between the years 1980 and 1992.

“Key man in the first steps of democratic life”

Many of Castillo’s colleagues have condemned the events that occurred. The Mayor of Grenada, Francisco Cuenca, spoke about it and highlighted the work carried out by Castillo in the Granada town hall. “Terrible news. My condolences to his family and friends. one goes away key man in the first steps of the recovered democratic life in the city. May the earth be light to you, mate.”

From the opposition they have also regretted what happened. The president of PP of Granada, Francisco Rodriguez, expressed his “sincere condolences to the relatives”. For his part, the president of the PSOE of Granada, Manuel Pezzi, stated that it is “a great loss” for the game.