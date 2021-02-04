The head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the Senate, José Mayans from Formosa, took advantage of this Thursday’s session to reject the growing criticism against the Gildo Insfrán administration, whom he compared with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel because, he indicated, both “have five terms” in power.

“Angela Merkel, who according to Argentine journalism is obviously one of the greatest leaders of European democracy, has five terms, she has five terms. So she is the champion of European democracy. When she came here they said: ‘This is Angela Merkel , champion of democracy. ”Five terms. No, The governor of Formosa has five mandates, the other is the fruit of the people. What is this?Mayans raised.

The referent of the ruling party in the upper house resorted to a question of privilege to discredit the leaders of Juntos por el Cambio who promoted complaints about the extreme restriction measures that Formosa applied to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and abusive practices in the centers of isolation that Insfrán launched to care for infected people and close contacts.

“If his name is Posse he can have many mandates because he is radical. First comes Posse’s father, then Posse’s son comes and now Posse’s grandson comes. There is no problem, he can be re-elected as many times as they want. Then they leave everything. this type of accusation before a province that has free, transparent, democratic elections and where we say the results at the appropriate time, “said Mayans.

The senator referred to the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, who also transits his fifth consecutive term at the head of the communal Executive after succeeding his father Melchor Posse in office.

With these comparisons, Mayans justified the permanence at the head of the Formosa government of the Peronist Gildo Insfrán, who has remained in office since 1995.

The senator also criticized the head of the PRO, Patricia bullrich, who recently joined in the criticism against Insfrán’s strategy against Covid-19 and called for the intervention of his province because, according to Mayans, “it lives only from public spending, has a majority of public employees and because (Insfrán) wins because citizens are afraid. “

“The province of Formosa has had a fiscal surplus for 19 years, it has no debt, it was not irresponsible in its debt in dollars, 8% of the population are public employees of the province and of that 8% 50% are teachers” he replied.