The head of the Frente de Todos block in the Senate, Jose Mayans he again defended the health management of the Gildo Insfrán government in Formosa and said that “The results are visible” in a province that “in total 10 deaths” since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Mayans assured that “Formosa is a province that does not have a deficit, does not have debt and has had a fiscal surplus for 19 years. And this year it allocated a full wage bill to the emergency, in supplies, in equipment and ambulances.”

“When 2020 ends, we had 58 active cases and 1 deceased. On December 31 you can see this. This month it was a problem because we had more than 1,000 cases, we had 9 deaths. We have a total of 10 deceased, and the COVID-19 Council recommended this strategy because we do not have vaccines, chinstraps, hand washing and isolation, and if the person is infected, they must be isolated, treated and returned to health. And the strategy showed that the Health team was right, “he justified in statements to TN.

José Mayans, national senator for Formosa and head of the Frente de Todos bench. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

In that sense, he said that “we we arrived practically intact at this emergencyWe did not lose a single doctor in the entire province, neither in district hospitals nor in highly complex ones. Today they are all vaccinated with the first and second doses. It is another and the working condition they have. “

“And this month, Formosa is doing 2,000 swabs per day. And today is the fifth consecutive day that we have no cases,” he added.

At the same time, he compared the measures taken by Governor Gildo Insfrán with the restrictions in some European countries. “This strategy is being used by England, which sets a curfew from 6 in the afternoon and gets up at 8 in the morning. Go to England or France to protest this issue“, Held.

“We do not have a curfew, we do have phase 1 practically 20 days ago and because of the decrease in infections we have had, we will be able to lift it,” he said.

However, Mayans acknowledged that the program “Is not perfect” and that “obviously there are people who can complain, because the asymptomatic does not want to recognize”.

“There are people who are reluctant to keep the 14 days of quarantine and from the tenth day they are swabbed to see if that person has fully recovered, it is an exceptional condition where all services are given,” he said.

And he questioned: “Of 19,000 people who passed through the centers, How many are those who expressed disagreement?“.

On the other hand, Mayans once again denied “absolutely that he said that in a pandemic there are no rights (in Formosa).” “I never said that, it is false information and there are some who repeat like parrots, but it is not true,” he completed.

“The journalist from La Nación asked me if free movement is guaranteed in Formosa and I told him that of course, it is a constitutional right. Now, the issue is that if you have coronavirus, you have the obligation to take care of yourself and take care of other people, and the State also has that obligation, because the supreme right to care is the right to life. Quite the opposite of this false information that they released“, he justified.

As a result, the Peronist senator said that he was “a victim of attacks in all the media,” and considered it “a communication strategy that the government of (Mauricio) Macri had, of lies and accusations, of discrediting and escrache “.

And he targeted the leaders of Together for Change. “The response of (Luis) Naidenoff, (Elisa) Carrió and (Alfredo) Cornejo was the intervention of Formosa, and they all repeat like parrots.”

“Mendoza’s strategy does not have the same results as Formosa’s. Mendoza has 1,300 dead. The opposition spoke of intervention but Formosa has no deficit and no debt, and The results are visible“, he claimed.