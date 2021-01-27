José Mayans came out to clarify his statements that generated a stir, once again defended the health policies for the coronavirus carried out by the Gildo Insfrán government, although he admitted that “there could be errors” in some of the isolation centers.

“At no time did I say that there are no rights”, he affirmed in dialogue with El Uncover. And he added that his words pointed to the fact that the decree signed by Alberto Fernández at the beginning of the pandemic indicated that “infected people have to take care of themselves or the State has to foresee how to take care of them.”

On Tuesday, the legislator’s statements generated a stir on social media. “You have the right, but not in a pandemic. The Penal Code is clear, that you cannot go around infecting people. This is a preventive isolation, it is ten days or fourteen days until they have a negative swab. It is to protect “, were the words of Mayans to La Nación.

However, this Wednesday he assured that his statements “they were distorted”. And he stressed that each provincial state must have a strategy, in coordination with the national government.

This Wednesday, the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, travels to Formosa, amid reports of human rights violations and requests for intervention in Formosa due to alleged conditions of the isolation centers for coronavirus.

The opposition, which has been denouncing human rights violations, affirms that it is a kind of “city tour” for national officials and that many isolation centers were emptied after Insfran’s invitation.

Councilor Gabriela Neme was arrested in Formosa, after denouncing the operation in an isolation center.

“There could be errors in some of the centers”Mayans acknowledged. And he accused the opposition of making political use in an election year. “The campaign started here”added the legislator.

Through social networks, Governor Insfrán also pointed to the national and provincial opposition and the media to deploy “a fallacious campaign against Formosa”.

From Together for Change they insisted on highlighting the concern for “the repeated violations of Human Rights” in Formosa by the Insfran government, excusing themselves “in an absurd and authoritarian health strategy” and even demanded the intervention of Michele Bachelet, High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights of the UN.

“U.S we would like Bachelet to come. Let him visit the High Complexity hospital and see how the people are equipped ”, the head of the Senate bloc of the Front for Victory doubled down.

But beyond the intersections between the opposition and the ruling party, the complaints about the isolation centers of Formosa are already news in the world, as shown in a report by the Arab chain Al Jazeera made days ago.

The video compiles testimonies of people “held against their will” from inside the isolation centers; the word of Councilor Gabriela Neme, detained when she denounced abuses in one of these establishments; along with the repression and detention of members of a Wichi community.

“Formosa is one of the poorest provinces in the country and has been ruled by the same man for 25 years: Gildo Insfrán, whom many accuse of controlling the province as a personal fiefdom“says the voice-over of the Arab news network.

“The people of Formosa are affectionate”

For his part, the official of the Governor Insfrán in charge of the isolation centers in Formosa made controversial statements, amid complaints against health policies and the restriction of rights in the province.

“The people of Formosa have a culture of warmth, to be friends and to share, not only the i will terer, too we are loving, we hug, we shake hands, we make and receive visits, we have numerous family meetings and gatherings, that unfortunately is a situation that greatly favors the spread of the disease“said Hugo Bareiro.

This is the head of the Unit for Prompt Contingency Attention (UPAC), who defended the operation in the Health Care Centers and Preventive Isolation Centers for close contacts.

In addition, he maintained that some isolated “are desperate to get out sooner.” And I add: “Nor is it a whim, because we have had people who on day 13 (of isolation), when we expected them to leave, tested positive “.

March to the House of Formosa

This Wednesday afternoon, Barrios de Pie will concentrate on Avenida de Mayo and Luis Sáenz Peña to mobilize to the headquarters of Casa Formosa, located at Hipólito Yrigoyen 1429.

“In Formosa there is a situation of terror. Since the pandemic arrived, the provincial government trampled on the rights and liberties of citizens, openly violating human rights. The acts of barbarism committed are blatantly justified in ‘taking care of health and life,’ “said Silvia Saravia, general coordinator of the organization.