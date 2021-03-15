José María Pérez Valverde, student of the Telecommunications Systems Engineering degree, was chosen this weekend President of the Student Council of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT). He replaces María del Rosario López Plana, from Industrial Technologies, who held the presidency since December 2019. Pérez Valverde was elected by 76.92% of the votes (10 in favor, 2 against and one blank) .

Six students make up his team: Borja Cascón Paiva, from Telecommunications Systems Engineering, first vice president; Manuel Paredes Ruiz, of Telecommunications, Vice President of Infrastructures and Activities; Juan Antonio Pérez Alcolea, from Electrical Engineering, member of Communication; Manuel Díaz Pérez, from Roads, member of Institutional Planning; Antonio López García, from Electronics and Automation, secretary and Fernando de Miquel Moral, from Mechanics, treasurer.

The Student Council is the highest body of student representation of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena. Likewise, it structures, integrates and coordinates its representative bodies of general scope of the University, and all the delegations of students of the center. In addition, it carries out campaigns to defend the rights of students, conducts and promotes training courses for students, volunteer activities and ensures the improvement of university life (both academic and leisure).

The UPCT Student Council is a member of the State University Student Council (Ceune), which is part of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports (Mecd) and the Coordinator of Student Representatives of Public Universities (Creup).