In this Holy Week without processions, the Hermandad de Labradores wants to excite the blues with the projection of the audiovisual montage ‘Azul XXI’ on six large screens of six by five meters that will be installed in the chapels of San Francisco and that can be seen more than 6,000 people, from March 27 to April 4.

– What will be the main axes of the Paso Azul activity this Holy Week?

–One of the main ones will be the audiovisual exhibition ‘Azul XXI’, we believe that it will be a success. The assembly will be an important surprise, not only for the blues, but for the entire town of Lorca in this peculiar Easter. Although there are no parades, we are going to do something unique, we are very excited. The mass in honor of the Virgin on Friday of Sorrows will also be very emotional due to the circumstances.

– What security measures will be adopted to avoid crowds at the entrances to the temple?

– It is what worries us the most. There will be private surveillance, access will be limited to groups of 25 people and shifts will be established between 200 confreres who have volunteered to organize visits and ensure that security measures are strictly observed. In addition, a differentiated input and output circuit will be established.

– How are you living the days before Easter in Casa del Paso without the usual hustle and bustle of other years?

–With a lot of work, everything is different from other years and that makes it more difficult for us but we are prepared. The commissions have been fully involved, everyone is ready to help out. The surroundings of San Francisco have been decked out with banners; On the night of the Serenade, the facades will be illuminated in blue and a beam of light projected towards the sky can be seen from all over the city, at 12 o’clock at night, to announce the Serenade. The church and the throne of the Virgin, which will be in a privileged place, will have a spectacular floral arrangement; I have put a lot of emphasis on that to the flower commission.

-In the act of veneration to the Virgen de los Dolores last Sunday in substitution of the traditional ‘announcement’ there were tears before the image and queues to access San Francisco. What is your assessment of this preamble?

–It was a pleasant surprise, we had not organized anything concrete, but people really want to see the Virgin and participate in the events of El Paso. It was very emotional.

– Will there be a rivalry this year between whites and blues even if there are no processions?

– Rivalry will always be with or without processions, with due respect. We will try to be better than the others, although this year it will be otherwise, and I am convinced that all the brotherhoods will be able to do their bit for the benefit of the city.