Elimination from the World Cup was very painful for the Uruguayan team. Despite the fact that the performance was not good throughout the entire competition, there was a feeling that they could qualify and there was a lot of anger over the refereeing that was seen in the match with Ghana.
La Celeste was eliminated due to goal difference and everything could have changed in the last match. They charged him a very dubious penalty against him and they did not charge one that all the players claimed.
The anger of the fans after the game was total and there was a very tense atmosphere on the field of play. José María Giménez nudged one of the FIF membersA, Edinson Cavani hit him with a pineapple and shot to the VAR and Federico Valverde celebrated Rochet’s save to the referee’s face after the penalty.
Words against the organization continued on social networks and now the sanctions could come. FIFA has already opened a file against the AUF and the footballers could receive sanctions for articles 11 and 12. These talk about offensive behaviour, violation of the principles of fair play and player misconduct).
The players involved are José María Giménez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godín. The one who finds himself in the most problems is Giménez, who risks a historic sanction that could reach 15 games.
It will be necessary to be attentive to the news, but Uruguay was left without a World Cup and possibly without its figures in the future.
