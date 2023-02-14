PS Madrid Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 01:11



The former president of the European Parliament between 1997 and 1999, José María Gil-Robles -son of the former leader of the Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Rights (CEDA) during the Second Republic-, died this Monday at the age of 87, as confirmed the current head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The veteran conservative politician came to the community instances after being elected on the Popular Party lists.

As Metsola highlighted in a message via Twitter, Gil-Robles Jr. “led Parliament in times of change with great determination to make this institution stronger and closer to the citizens.” Likewise, Italian politics was “sad” by the news and sent its deepest condolences to family and relatives.

José María Gil-Robles Gil-Delgado (Madrid, 1935) graduated in Law with an Extraordinary Prize from the University of Salamanca. He began his professional activity as Court Lawyer (1959) and directed the ‘Foreign Legislation Bulletin’. Likewise, between 1959 and 1964 he was a professor of Political Law at the Complutense University.

Saddened by the death of the former president of @Europarl_ES Jose Maria Gil-Robles. He led Parliament in moments of change with great determination to make this institution stronger and closer to the citizens. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/cmRPp5Pc10 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 13, 2023

Between 1959 and 1997 first and then from 1999 onwards he practiced law professionally. In another, more intellectual facet, since 1974 she has published various legal works related to the restoration of democracy and parliamentary and public law. In 2004 he obtained the ‘Jean Monnet’ Chair at the Complutense University (Faculty of Political Science and Sociology) and in 2006 he was appointed director of the ‘Truyol Serra’ Center of Excellence at the Complutense University.

Between 1989 and 2004 he was a member of the European Parliament. In 1990 he was elected to the Bureau of the European People’s Party and then, between 1990 and 1992, vice-president of the Group of the European People’s Party. From 1993 to 1994 he was president of the Institutional Affairs Committee and later, between 1994 and 1997, he held the vice-presidency of the European Parliament after being re-elected.

In January 1997 he was appointed President of the European Parliament, a position he held until July 1999, the same year in which he held the highest responsibility of the International European Movement, of which he would end up being honorary president. Already in 2006 he was appointed president of the Board of Trustees of the Model program of the European Parliament. Furthermore, from 2008 to 2015 he chaired the Jean Monnet Foundation.

Various recognitions



His decorations include, in chronological order, the Schuman Medal, awarded by the Group of the European People’s Party (1995), the Cross of Agricultural Merit, the Grand Cross of Isabel la Católica and the Grand Cross of Civil Merit (Spain).

In addition to the Francisco Morazán Grand Cross, awarded by the Central American Parliament (1997), he has to his credit the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of Chile, the Grand Cross of the Order of Libertador San Martín of Argentina and the Medal of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay. He also has the Grand Cross of the Order of Antonio José Irizarri from Guatemala, the Legion of Honor from France, the Gold Medal from the European Parliament and the European Merit Medal from Spain.