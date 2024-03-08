José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', comes out in defense of his son José Emilio Fernández, Well, this 19-year-old young man has made public that Ángel Muñoz, Ana Bárbara's partner, has mistreated his brothers.

Jose Emilio Fernandezson of the late actress Mariana Levy and of José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', made public alleged abuse of Ángel Muñoz, partner of Ana Barbarato his brothers.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

After these strong statements, in 'Ventaneando', Guillermo Pous, lawyer for Ana Barbarasend warning to Jose Emilio Fernandez regarding the fact that he could be sued if he continues to give statements against the couple from 'La Reina Grupera'.

Ana Bárbara and José Emilio Fernández. Instagram photo

Now, José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', Ana Bárbara's ex-partner, through a statement made public by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, comes out in defense of his son José Emilio and expresses that if the famous singer initiates any legal process against the young man, then will produce material that would prove the young man's accusations.

José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', In this statement he appears very upset with Ana Bárbara for wanting to 'frighten and threaten' the young man who made the decision to report the acts he had committed. Angel Muñoz before the children.

'El Pirru' expresses that he admires the courage that his son José Emilio had, “a situation that I support and applaud, because I heard the audio to which he refers,” says part of the statement.

José Emilio Fernández, son of the deceased actress Mariana Levy and José María Fernández, 'El Pirru'. Instagram photo

'El Pirru' states in its statement that “if any of them, Ana Bárbara or Ángel or through any lawyer or representative mention the name of José Emilio, Emiliano or José María again, violating their integrity or image, I will proceed legally in the United States.”

José María Fernández, 'El Pirru', makes it clear that he does have compelling evidence and witnesses about the demands and complaints that he would make at the time, if he is forced to make them.

The issue of the alleged abuse of Ángel Muñoz, the singer's romantic partner Ana Barbarabegan in mid-2023, when José Emilio Fernández, son of the late actress Mariana Levy and José María Fernández, and grandson of the also deceased Talina Fernández, made it known that Ángel mistreated his brothers and not satisfied with that, he took advantage of Ana Bárbara's fame to get what he wanted, for example, having luxury cars.

What does José Emilio think of his father?

In an interview with journalist Inés Moreno, José Emilio alludes again to the mistreatment that Ana Bárbara's partner gives to her brothersFurthermore, he is grateful that his father, 'El Pirru', comes to his defense, despite not having communication and a good relationship, but he states that he hopes the time will come so that both of them can talk and iron out differences, but he thinks that It couldn't be at least for now.

Ana Bárbara with her children, among them José María, natural son of Mariana Levy and 'El Pirru', whom she raised as her own. Instagram photo

José Emilio Fernández mentions Inés Moreno in the same interview that she is studying acting at the CEA of Televisabecause he wants to be an actor and hopes that very soon someone will give him the opportunity to work and show his talent and what he is learning.

Join our Show Chat and receive more news from celebrities