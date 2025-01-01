“Today is a sad day for the world of music,” reads the statement made public this January 1, in which it is announced that the DJ and music producer José María Castells has died at the age of 59, a victim of cancer that was detected in May. His adventure companions, Toni Peret and Quique Tejada, were also part of the mythical Dream Team Megamixwho have been in charge of breaking the sad news.

In the statement they highlighted that, until the time of his illness, he remained active, “contributing with his talent both in the production of his latest ‘megamixes’ and in his ability to transmit and make the dance floor vibrate.” “He has been a key figure in the music industry, one of the creators of the successful Max Mix compilation saga, which revolutionized the musical landscape with its concept of seamless mixes,” added Peret and Tejada.

Castells was a key figure in dance music of the 80s and 90s, as well as one of the creators of the successful Max Mix compilation saga. He managed, together with his colleagues, to bring electronic music to “a massive audience”, something that had not happened in Spain until this moment, and was “a source of inspiration for an entire generation of DJs and music lovers.”

“His DreamTeam colleagues deeply regret his loss and join in the pain of his wife and daughter,” the announcement continues. And he adds: “Jose María, the DreamTeam will always be three, wherever you are, keep turning the track upside down.”