José María Caneda, former president of SD Compostela, died this Monday at the age of 77 in Santiago de Compostela after a long fight against cancer. The historic ex-president assumed the presidency of the Compos in 1987. Under his direction, for nearly twenty years, the Santiago team managed to go from the Third Division to the First Division after achieving the historic jump to the highest category in promotion against Rayo Vallecano in 1994. “Rest in peace, José María Caneda . Thank you for making our city’s dream come true, taking your SD Compostela to the top. You will always be in our hearts,” the club wrote on its social networks.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have shown their condolences and mourned the death of Caneda. “The RFEF wants to convey its deepest condolences to the family and friends of José María Caneda, historic president of SD Compostela. We deeply regret his loss,” expresses the federative body. Meanwhile, LaLiga “shows his condolences to the family and friends of José María Caneda, former president of SD Compostela. He joins the pain of the club and its fans. Rest in peace”.

